News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Farmers Dealing With Higher Property Values in Some Counties

By Jim Michaels
October 6, 2023 8:32AM EDT
Share
Farmers Dealing With Higher Property Values in Some Counties
Courtesy Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A call to action to farmers with the Ohio Farm Bureau.

The organization wants farmers to get involved in a legislative process that could help alleviate the pain associated with higher property values.

The bureau’s Whittney Bowers says they are seeking a short-term solution: using a rolling three-year average as the basis for their property taxes.

Also, the legislature has formed a tax study committee to look at longer-term solutions.

Some farmers in the CAUV program in 41 Ohio counties whose land is valued only for its agricultural use are seeing valuations for 2024 more than double.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
3

Poochie Snyder Injury Update
4

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash
5

OSP: Canton Twp Checkpoint Nets 3 OVI Arrests