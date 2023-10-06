Farmers Dealing With Higher Property Values in Some Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A call to action to farmers with the Ohio Farm Bureau.

The organization wants farmers to get involved in a legislative process that could help alleviate the pain associated with higher property values.

The bureau’s Whittney Bowers says they are seeking a short-term solution: using a rolling three-year average as the basis for their property taxes.

Also, the legislature has formed a tax study committee to look at longer-term solutions.

Some farmers in the CAUV program in 41 Ohio counties whose land is valued only for its agricultural use are seeing valuations for 2024 more than double.