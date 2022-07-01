Fatal Accidents an Hour Apart in Stark County

Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

A three vehicle accident on Route 30 in Osnaburg Township last night has taken the life of 68-year old Thomas Miller of Minerva. His pick up truck struck a car head on. The car went left of center attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and hit the pick up truck. That driver – 25-year old Kenneth Wolfe of Massillon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Bella Baroni of Magoadore, also suffered serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed

Also last night – 54-year old Christopher Metzger of Paris Township died at the hospital after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on State Route 44 near Orchardview Drive SE

those accidents happened about an hour apart.