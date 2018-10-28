Fatal Crash Closes Shuffel Exit early Sunday

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash. It happened Sunday approximately 07:54 A.M. on Interstate 77 just north of the Shuffel Road exit.

Ricky D. Feemster, age 67 from Canton, Ohio was operating a 2006 Jeep Liberty northbound on Interstate 77.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 2006 Jeep Liberty was in the right lane northbound on Interstate 77 and traveled off the right side of the roadway, continuing across the northbound IR77 entrance from Shuffel Road and struck a guardrail off the east side of the roadway.

The 2006 Jeep Liberty sustained disabling damage to the right side.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department was the first agency on scene. Jackson Township Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist. The Ohio Department of Transportation responded and assisted with traffic control due to the closure of the northbound entrance ramp.

Feemster was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Stark County Coroner. Feemster was transported by private ambulance service to the Stark County Morgue. Next-of-Kin was notified.

Feemster was wearing a safety restraint and alcohol is not a factor in the crash. The crash currently remains under investigation