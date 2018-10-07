Fatal Crash on Whipple Saturday Afternoon

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Whipple Avenue and 12th Street and the passenger in one of the cars was killed. Ohio Highway Patrol troopers say 55 year old Deborah Wilson was headed south on Whipple about to make a left turn on to 12th Street. 40-year old Fredda Baker of Canton was headed North on Whipple at the intersection. Wilson struck Baker’s car and a passenger in Baker’s car — 25-year old Zachary Phillips of Canton – was killed. The crash happened around 2:30pm. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash is under investigation.