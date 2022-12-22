Fatal House Fire in Malvern
December 22, 2022 9:40AM EST
An investigation is underway into a house fire that took the life of a man in a Malvern house fire early this morning.
Per JordanMillerNews the fire broke out in the 300 block of East Grant Street in Malvern. It happened around 5:45 Thursday morning. Fire officials say the man who was killed was trapped inside. A woman did escape the flames. Also Great Trail Fire Department officials say oxygen tanks inside the home could be heard exploding.
No other details are available right now.
Photos courtesy of JMN