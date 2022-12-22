An investigation is underway into a house fire that took the life of a man in a Malvern house fire early this morning.

Per JordanMillerNews the fire broke out in the 300 block of East Grant Street in Malvern. It happened around 5:45 Thursday morning. Fire officials say the man who was killed was trapped inside. A woman did escape the flames. Also Great Trail Fire Department officials say oxygen tanks inside the home could be heard exploding.

No other details are available right now.