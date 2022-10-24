News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge

By Jim Michaels
October 24, 2022 6:52AM EDT
Share
Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge
Javion Milan (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge.

Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.

He was also indicted on an endangering children charge.

No details on what happened in the incident at an apartment unit on Rem Circle NE.

Canton police say Milan called 9-1-1 to say the baby was unresponsive.

Efforts to restore the baby’s breathing over the phone were not successful

The little boy died ten days later.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
3

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
4

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman
5

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal