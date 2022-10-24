Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge

Javion Milan (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge.

Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.

He was also indicted on an endangering children charge.

No details on what happened in the incident at an apartment unit on Rem Circle NE.

Canton police say Milan called 9-1-1 to say the baby was unresponsive.

Efforts to restore the baby’s breathing over the phone were not successful

The little boy died ten days later.