Father of Canton Baby Arrested in Connection with Child’s Injuries

Jim Michaels
Dec 20, 2019 @ 8:22am
Christopher Jenkins (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The father of a 2-month-old Canton boy who is being treated for symptoms of apparent child abuse is under arrest, charged with felonious assault and endangering children.

31-year-old Christopher Jenkins was arrested at Akron Children’s Hospital where little Leland Jenkins was undergoing surgery, according to jail information.

The baby had suffered skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.

His father called 911 from the family’s Wertz Avenue SW home Monday, saying the child had nearly stopped breathing.

