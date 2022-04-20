      Weather Alert

Father Sentenced for His Role in Death of Toddler Son

Jim Michaels
Apr 20, 2022 @ 7:22am
Mary Guarendi and Kevin Walker (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The father of a Canton toddler will do 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison.

The toddler was found unresponsive underneath a pile of furniture in the family home last year.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

30-year-old Kevin Walker pleaded guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge, reduced from murder, in the death of 18-month-old Kevin Walker Junior last May.

Police believe the child was assaulted with the heavy furniture inside the house on Maple Avenue near 19th Street NE.

His mother, 25-year-old Mary Guarendi, faces a murder charge and is awaiting trial, perhaps as soon as next week.

