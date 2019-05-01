Father, Son Killed By Falling Tree

(ONN) – Authorities in southeast Ohio say a tree fell across a road and crushed a passing vehicle, killing a man and his 11-year-old son.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the tree fell across a rural roadway Tuesday night near Athens and landed on an SUV.

Troopers say Clifford Tyler IV was riding in the vehicle driven by his father, 41-year-old Clifford Tyler III, of Athens.

Both died at the scene.

The patrol shared no further details or comment about the incident and said it remains under investigation.