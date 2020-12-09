      Breaking News
Pam Cook
Dec 9, 2020 @ 6:28am
What’s Your Favorite Winter Drink?

A new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name their favorite winter drink.  And these are the results . . .

1.  Hot chocolate, 32%.

2.  Eggnog, 25%.

3.  Apple cider, 12%.

4.  Peppermint-flavored coffee, 7%.

5.  Mulled cider, 4%.

6.  Mulled wine, 4%.

7.  Hot toddy, 3%.

8.  Hot buttered rum, 3%.

9.  Coquito, 2%.

10.  Mead, 1%.

What is Mead?  Mead is an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey with water, sometimes with various fruits, spices, grains, or hops.

 

TAGS
cider eggnog holiday drinks hot buttered rum hot chocolate Mead
