Point of view shot of a mature woman keeping warm with a cup of hot chocolate by the fire.
What’s Your Favorite Winter Drink?
A new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name their favorite winter drink. And these are the results . . .
1. Hot chocolate, 32%.
2. Eggnog, 25%.
3. Apple cider, 12%.
4. Peppermint-flavored coffee, 7%.
5. Mulled cider, 4%.
6. Mulled wine, 4%.
7. Hot toddy, 3%.
8. Hot buttered rum, 3%.
9. Coquito, 2%.
10. Mead, 1%.
What is Mead? Mead is an alcoholic beverage created by fermenting honey with water, sometimes with various fruits, spices, grains, or hops.