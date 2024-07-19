FBI Agent-Involved Shooting Victim Identified

UNION TWP., CARROLL CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Family members have identified the young man shot dead by FBI agents serving a warrant in Carroll County earlier this week.

The Repository says 25-year-old Jacob Bible was shot and killed at the home he shared with his mother on Perron Road SE in Union Township, south of Carrollton on Monday.

The FBI is saying nothing other than someone was shot and killed.

Bible’s mother says she wasn’t told what the search was about.

She arrived at the house after the shooting.

The FBI’s Inspection Division is investigating.

His obituary indicates Bible was born in Canton and had lived in Carroll County for the last year.