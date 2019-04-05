FBI: Ohio Man Falsely Claimed To Be Missing Boy

(ONN) – The 23-year-old Ohio man who authorities say falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years is being held in jail in Cincinnati.

Hamilton County’s jail site shows Brian Rini of Medina was jailed on Thursday.

The FBI on Thursday declared the man’s story a hoax based on DNA testing one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

Rini was released on probation from an Ohio prison last month after serving more than a year on burglary and vandalism charges.

The Associated Press is reporting that Rini has twice made similar claims in which he falsely portrayed himself as a juvenile sex trafficking victim, and there’s enough evidence to charge him with lying to federal authorities.