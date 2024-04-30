FBI: Scammers Stole More Than $3.4 Billion From Older Americans Last Year

FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The FBI says scammers stole more than $3.4 billion from older Americans last year. An FBI report released Tuesday shows a rise in losses through increasingly sophisticated tactics to trick the vulnerable into giving up their life savings. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says scammers stole more than $3.4 billion from older Americans last year.

An FBI report released Tuesday shows a rise in losses through increasingly sophisticated tactics to trick the vulnerable into giving up their life savings.

Investigators are warning of a rise in brazen schemes to drain bank accounts involving sending couriers in person to collect cash or gold from victims.

The FBI says investigators are seeing organized, transnational criminal enterprises targeting older Americans through a variety of schemes, like romance scams and investment frauds.

Authorities say earlier this month an 81-year-old Ohio man fatally shot an Uber driver he thought was trying to rob him after receiving scam phone calls.