News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

FBI Seized Phones, iPad From New York Mayor Eric Adams In Escalation Of Fundraising Investigation

By News Desk
November 10, 2023 5:53PM EST
Share
FILE — New York Mayor Eric Adams smiles while addressing athletes before they make their way onto the Verrazano Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. FBI agents seized phones and an iPad from Adams this week as part of an investigation into his campaign finances, according to a published report, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that the FBI seized phones and an iPad from the mayor this week as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising.

Boyd Johnson said Friday the seizures happened after an event Monday night.

The seizure of the devices comes days after federal agents searched the Brooklyn home of Adams’ top campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

Adams said nothing publicly about his phones being seized when he met with reporters on Wednesday.

He said he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing by members of his campaign team.

Johnson says Adams is committed to cooperating with the investigation.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
3

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
4

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE
5

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Friday Night