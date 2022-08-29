Closings & Delays
FBI: Suspect Arrested in Canal Fulton Bank Robbery

By Jim Michaels
August 29, 2022 4:53AM EDT
Courtesy Canal Fulton police

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The FBI says a suspect is in custody in connection with a bank robbery in Canal Fulton on Friday.

A police spokesman says the stickup at the Apple Creek Bank branch on South Locust Street occurred just after 11 a.m. on Friday.

No word on if a weapon or threat of a weapon was involved.

The FBI in a statement not long after the holdup said there was a suspect in custody, without providing details on the arrest.

They say charges are pending.

