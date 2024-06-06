FDA Advisers Urge Targeting JN.1 Strain In Recipe For Fall COVID Vaccines
June 6, 2024 6:51AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers say it’s time to update the recipe for the COVID-19 vaccines Americans will receive in the fall.
They recommend targeting a version of the ever-evolving coronavirus called JN.1, but it was a tough choice.
While JN.1 suddenly dominated last winter, a lot of its descendants also are on the rise.
On Wednesday, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration ultimately said sticking with JN.1 rather than its offshoots promises to offer a better chance at cross-protection.
The FDA will decide the final recipe soon.
Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax are preparing to have shots available by fall.