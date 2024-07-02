FDA Approves A Second Alzheimer’s Drug That Can Modestly Slow Disease

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have approved a new Alzheimer’s drug that can modestly slow the disease.

It’s only the second drug that’s been convincingly shown to slow the memory-destroying disease.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly’s medication Tuesday for patients with early or mild cases of dementia caused by Alzheimer’s.

Kisunla is not a cure and slows worsening memory and cognitive problems by about seven months.

The FDA approved a similar drug, Leqembi, from a Japanese drugmaker last year.

Lilly’s drug has several possible advantages to that medicine, including requiring only one infusion per month instead of two.