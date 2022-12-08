News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

FDA Clears Updated COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids Under Age 5

By News Desk
December 8, 2022 1:54PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – U.S. regulators have cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5.

Omicron-targeted booster shots made by both Moderna and Pfizer already are urged for everyone 5 and older.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration said younger children who’ve had two original Moderna shots qualify for an updated booster.

Pfizer’s vaccine requires three doses for kids under 5, and FDA said the updated version will be substituted for the third shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to agree.

Few U.S. tots have gotten their initial vaccinations.

