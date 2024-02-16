News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

FDA Expands Use Of Asthma Drug Xolair To Treat Severe Food Allergies

By News Desk
February 16, 2024 12:48PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – A medication used to treat asthma can now be used to help people with food allergies avoid severe reactions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new use for Xolair.

It is the first medication approved to reduce allergic reactions caused by accidental exposure to foods such as peanuts, cashews, milk products and eggs.

About 17 million people in the U.S. have the type of food allergies that can cause rapid, serious symptoms.

Xolair is an injection taken every two to four weeks, depending on the patient.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Mercy Taking Precautions After 2 Patients Test Positive for Bacteria
3

Plain Man Jailed in Connection with North Canton Drive-By Shooting
4

Canton Man Receives Life Term Following Murder Conviction
5

Canton Fire Victim Seeks Help on GoFundMe