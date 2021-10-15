      Weather Alert

FDA Panel Unanimously Recommends J&J COVID Booster

News Desk
Oct 15, 2021 @ 1:49pm

(Washington, DC) — An FDA panel is giving the green light for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot. The panel unanimously decided to recommend the agency authorize the second dose for adults who have already gotten the first shot. Reports say many committee members recommend the vaccine be considered a two-dose vaccine, similar to Moderna and Pfizer. This comes after studies show the single-dose vaccine is less effective compared to the other two.

