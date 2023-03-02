February 2023: Little Snow, Warm Temps, But No Records

WHBC News

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not a record-setting weather month just completed, but close.

The 0.6 inches of snow recorded at the Akron Canton Airport weather station is nearly the least snow ever for the month of February.

That’s except for the trace of snow recorded in 1998.

That 0.6 inches is 11 inches below normal!

And February 2023 is also number-two on the “warmest temperature” list.

The average temp of 39.3 degrees was nine degrees above normal.

But the mean temperature of 40 in 2017 takes the crown.