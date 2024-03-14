News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

February Retail Sales Up 0.6%

By News Desk
March 14, 2024 12:53PM EDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — American shoppers picked up their spending a bit in February after pulling back the previous month.

But last month’s gain was weaker than expected, and January’s decline was revised even lower, suggesting that consumers are becoming more cautious.

Retail sales rose 0.6% last month after falling a revised 1.1% in January, dragged down in part by inclement weather, according to the Commerce Department’s report on Thursday.

February’s number was also lifted in part by higher gas price and higher auto sales.

Excluding sales from gas stations and auto dealers, sales were up 0.3%.

