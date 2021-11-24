Federal Government Takes Over Stinnett Kidnapping Case
Jonathan Stinnett (Stark County jail)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Township man accused of driving a 5-year-old neighbor girl to Illinois now faces federal kidnapping charges.
36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett was taken into custody by the FBI Tuesday, making an appearance in federal court in Cleveland.
It’s a federal case because little Ana Grace Burke was taken across state lines.
State-level kidnapping charges have been dropped.
Nearly two weeks ago, Stinnett drove to the Bloomington Illinois area where he was arrested.
The child was reunited with her family, unharmed.