Federal Government Takes Over Stinnett Kidnapping Case

Jim Michaels
Nov 24, 2021 @ 6:55am
Jonathan Stinnett (Stark County jail)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Township man accused of driving a 5-year-old neighbor girl to Illinois now faces federal kidnapping charges.

36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett was taken into custody by the FBI Tuesday, making an appearance in federal court in Cleveland.

It’s a federal case because little Ana Grace Burke was taken across state lines.

State-level kidnapping charges have been dropped.

Nearly two weeks ago, Stinnett drove to the Bloomington Illinois area where he was arrested.

The child was reunited with her family, unharmed.

