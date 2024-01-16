Federal Highway Agency Says ‘Lights Out’ on Humorous Electronic Highway Sign Messages
January 16, 2024 8:50AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN Radio) “Traffic safety can also be fun”.
Not so, says one federal agency, targeting Ohio’s humorous messages sometimes displayed on those overhead electronic highway signs.
The new Federal Highway Administration manual specifically bans those types of messages starting in 2026.
messages that are obscure and humorous and those with references to pop culture will be mothballed.
They say the messages can be distracting.
We’re talking quirky messages like “You’re not a pumpkin, don’t drive smashed’, or “What’s ho ho holding you back”; from wearing a seat belt, that is.