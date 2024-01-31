News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Federal Judge Dismisses Disney’s Free Speech Lawsuit Against DeSantis; Second Lawsuit Still Pending

By News Desk
January 31, 2024 3:44PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed Disney’s free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That leaves the company’s hopes of regaining control of a district that governs Walt Disney World to a separate state court challenge.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor said in his decision Wednesday that Disney lacked standing in its First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor and his appointees.

The separate lawsuit in state court is still pending in Orlando.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney started in 2022 after the company publicly opposed the state’s so-called don’t say gay law, which banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

