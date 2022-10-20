Federal Judge: Former President Trump Knew Vote Fraud Claims In Legal Docs Were False

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge says former President Donald Trump signed legal documents after the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew were inaccurate.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter writes in an 18-page opinion issued Wednesday that emails between Trump and attorney John Eastman show efforts to submit false claims in federal court for the purpose of delaying the counting of the electoral vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

The judge ordered the release of additional emails between Trump and Eastman to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.