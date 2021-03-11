      Weather Alert

Federal Judge Rules Against CDC Halting Evictions in Canton-Based Case

Jim Michaels
Mar 11, 2021 @ 5:53am
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A federal judge in Akron has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control exceeded its statutory authority in issuing an order halting evictions.

A Canton man and woman who own properties locally filed suit.

Lila and Eric Wohlwend told the court that tenants used the order to stop paying rent.

Judge Phillip Calabrese issued the ruling.

The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law which litigated the case says its impact is limited to our state.

