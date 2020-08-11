Federal League Commissioner Terry Peterson on the hopeful six game high school football season
Monday, August 10th, the Federal League released their updated six game football schedule for each team. You can see the schedules below. How long did it take to put these together? Does Commissioner Terry Peterson think all of the games will be played? Will fans and media be allowed? He joined Jon to provide the answers to all of these questions.
Of note, Green will not play any contact sports until October 1st, per recommendations from the Summit County health board.
August 28th
GlenOak at Hoover
Jackson at McKinley
September 4th
Lake at Jackson
Hoover at McKinley
Central Catholic at Perry
Louisville at GlenOak
GlenOak at Jackson
Hoover at Perry
McKinley at Lake
September 17th or 18th
GlenOak at Lake
Perry at McKinley
Central Catholic at Jackson
September 25th
McKinley at GlenOak
Lake at Hoover
Jackson at Perry
October 2nd
Perry at GlenOak
Green at Lake
October 3rd
McKinley at Massillon at 2pm