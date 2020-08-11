      Weather Alert

Federal League Commissioner Terry Peterson on the hopeful six game high school football season

Jon Bozeka
Aug 11, 2020 @ 12:55pm

Monday, August 10th, the Federal League released their updated six game football schedule for each team. You can see the schedules below. How long did it take to put these together? Does Commissioner Terry Peterson think all of the games will be played? Will fans and media be allowed? He joined Jon to provide the answers to all of these questions.

Of note, Green will not play any contact sports until October 1st, per recommendations from the Summit County health board.

August 28th

GlenOak at Hoover

Jackson at McKinley

September 4th

Lake at Jackson

Hoover at McKinley

Central Catholic at Perry

Louisville at GlenOak

GlenOak at Jackson

Hoover at Perry

McKinley at Lake

September 17th or 18th

GlenOak at Lake

Perry at McKinley

Central Catholic at Jackson

September 25th

McKinley at GlenOak

Lake at Hoover

Jackson at Perry

October 2nd

Perry at GlenOak

Green at Lake

October 3rd

McKinley at Massillon at 2pm

