New Federal League Football Schedule, McKinley vs Massillon
The Federal League has released it’s abbreviated 2020 high school football schedule.
Of note, Green will not play any contact sports until October 1st, per recommendations from the Summit County health board.
August 28th
GlenOak at Hoover
Jackson at McKinley
September 4th
Lake at Jackson
Hoover at McKinley
Central Catholic at Perry
Louisville at GlenOak
GlenOak at Jackson
Hoover at Perry
McKinley at Lake
September 17th or 18th
GlenOak at Lake
Perry at McKinley
Central Catholic at Jackson
September 25th
McKinley at GlenOak
Lake at Hoover
Jackson at Perry
October 2nd
Perry at GlenOak
Green at Lake
October 3rd
McKinley at Massillon at 2pm