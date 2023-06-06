Federal Marshals Seek Accused Akron Child Rapist

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man is being sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He’s facing rape charges for sexual assaults on two 12-year-old girls.

U.S. Marshals say John White recently fled his home.

A 16-year-old girl was said to be living there at the time.

White has a previous assault conviction out of Summit County.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.