Federal Marshals Seek Accused Akron Child Rapist

By Jim Michaels
June 6, 2023 8:50AM EDT
John White (US Marshal Service)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man is being sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He’s facing rape charges for sexual assaults on two 12-year-old girls.

U.S. Marshals say John White recently fled his home.

A 16-year-old girl was said to be living there at the time.

White has a previous assault conviction out of Summit County.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

