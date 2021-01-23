Federal Prison Time for Strasburg Woman in $423,000 Embezzlement Scheme
Federal courthouse in Cleveland (US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Strasburg woman will spend two years in a federal prison cell in connection to a $423,000 embezzlement scheme.
57-year-old Teresa Weber had entered guilty pleas.
Federal prosecutors say she worked for an evergreen farm in Carroll County from 2010 to 2018, using the nursery’s checking account to write checks to her own account.