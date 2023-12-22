Federal ‘Recompete’ Employment Program Names Canton as Finalist City

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Milwaukee. It was here that Canton officials say he announced the city as a finalist for the “Recompete” program. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CHIPS and Science Act passed by Congress last year could pay big dividends for the city of Canton.

The Hall of Fame City is one of 22 finalists for a $20 million grant in the “Recompete” Program.

There will be four to eight finalists chosen by the federal Economic Development Administration next year.

The program targets persistently distressed communities that are geographically diverse.

Canton is the only finalist in Ohio.

Rebecca Kuzma with Strengthening Stark, which is leading the effort among a number of community partners.

They need to submit a refined plan by late April.

They hope to assist 400 residents in parts of Canton’s southeast and southwest quadrants who have essentially given up looking for employment.

Kuzma says the 25- to 44-year-old residents fall under what’s being called the Prime Age Employment Gap.

The group will learn later next year if they’ve won the funding.