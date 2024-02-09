Federal, State Reps Tour Canton Water Plant, Acknowledging Partnership

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The federal government is a partner in the ongoing $46 million improvement project at the Sugar Creek Water Treatment Plant and aquifer along Route 212 in Bethlehem Township.

And the EPA and Representative Emilia Sykes were in Canton Thursday to celebrate the work being done here.

The city is dipping into a state revolving loan fund which has been allocated $767 million in clean water money from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The group including Mayor Bill Sherer and Water Superintendent Tyler Converse toured the Northeast Water Treatment Plant on Harrisburg Road NE.

Canton Water has 42,000 customers.