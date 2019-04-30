Feds Begin Combat Drug-Impaired Driving Campaign
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 30, 2019 @ 2:00 PM

Heidi King, NHTSA, Deputy Administrator was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to introduce a new public service campaign aimed at combating drug-impaired driving

Drug-impaired driving is becoming a more common danger on our roads. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Ad Council teamed up to launch a new national campaign to change the public perception of driving after using marijuana.

New “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” public service advertisements (PSAs) encourage individuals to recognize that when they’re high, they shouldn’t drive.

According to NHTSA’s last national roadside survey, from 2007-2013 there was a 48% increase in weekend nighttime drivers who tested positive for the presence  of cannabis. Using marijuana can decrease a driver’s focus, impair their judgment of time and distance, and slow their reaction time.

Listen to the Interview

Click Here

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Innovation Libations Brings Tech Startups To First Friday denise austin Fitness Guru Denise Austin on Gary Rivers Show There’s a Nationwide Measles Outbreak Is Your Old Donkey Kong Game Worth Thousands? gorder HGTV’s Design Star and Dear Genevieve, star Genevieve Gorder Changes & Events at the JRC Learning Center