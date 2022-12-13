Feds: Bucyrus Man Accused of Threatening Arizona Official

Carl B Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland (Courtesy GSA)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Bucyrus man was in federal court in Cleveland on Monday, accused of sending threatening messages to Arizona Governor-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The Plain Dealer says 44-year-old Joshua Russell is charged with ‘making interstate threats’.

An FBI affidavit referring to a voice mail left in Hobbs’ office names Russell.

He’s among hundreds of people charged with making threats after Joe Biden won the 2020 Election in the state.