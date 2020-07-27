      Weather Alert

Feds: DC School Trip Cancellations Translate to Fraud Charges

Jim Michaels
Jul 27, 2020 @ 7:18am
Federal courthouse in Cleveland (US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – School trips to DC were cancelled and parents were out some money.

The sudden financial collapse of Mayfield, Ohio-based Discovery Tours in 2018 has led to a federal indictment, meaning charges of fraud and money laundering for former company VP Joe Cipoletti.

Federal investigators say the 45-year-old Hudson man embezzled over $600,000 for his own use.

The Perry Local Schools middle school trip to Washington was one of the cancellations.

