Feds: Lake Man Arrested, Tied to 1995 Rwandan Genocide

BOSTON, Massachusetts (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old Lake Township man faces federal charges from the U.S Attorney’s Office for the state of Massachusetts.

He’s accused participating in the 1994 genocide of minority Tutsis in Rwanda.

Eric Nshimiye was arrested at his Billingham Avenue NW home on Thursday on obstruction of justice and other charges.

The U.S Attorney in Boston claims he struck men, women and children in the head with a nail-studded club, then hacked their bodies up with a machete.

Nshimiye has been in Ohio since 1995.

He reportedly worked as an engineer at Goodyear for 23 years.

He’s in the Mahoning County jail awaiting a court appearance there before going to Boston.

Neighbors are reportedly shocked.