Feds Nail Plain Business Owner for Tax Evasion

Courtesy US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 59-year-old owner of a Route 153 Plain Township trucking business owes the IRS $1.2 million in back taxes, according to the feds.

And now Alice Martin of Nimishillen Township has been indicted on tax evasion charges.

The government says her Martin Logistics began experiencing financial problems in 2013.

They say the next six years she did not report $3.6 million in income.

The company had a government contract to haul freight for the Army from a facility in New Cumberland Pennsylvania.

It’s not known if that contract is still in place.