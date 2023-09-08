Feed the Needy in Downtown Canton is Saturday

The Annual Feed the Needy event in Downtown Canton is set for this Saturday, September 9th at 11am. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says the event will be held as usual in the area of Market Avenue North between 3rd and 4th Street. They’ll be cooking hot dogs, hamburgers and providing a lunch. They’ll also be handing out bags of food that the Mayor says are filled with a week’s worth of groceries for those in need.

The event will go on rain or shine and he is asking anyone who knows of someone who is in need to have them stop by and get some food. The event is organized by Canton City Council with help from other elected officials, city workers, and Giant Eagle.