Feelin’ Lucky in 2021? Now’s the time!
- This would be quite the way to start off the new year.
- Mega Millions and Powerball both have jackpots right now of more than $400 million each.
- Tonight’s (Tuesday) Mega Millions jackpot stands at $432 million, while tomorrow’s (Wednesday) Powerball jackpot is about $410 million.
- Before you get too excited, just remember that officials say the odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million.