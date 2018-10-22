Feeling Lucky?

This is the week to bring out your lucky horseshoes and four-leaf clovers. America’s two largest lotteries are expecting a combined jackpot of more than two-billion dollars.

While the Mega Millions pot will be up to a staggering $1-point-6-million for tomorrow’s pull, the Powerball drawing on Wednesday is expected to reach at least 620-million dollars. Powerball had the previous world record at just under one-point-six billion for a 2016 drawing.

To put this in perspective, if you won $1-million and spent $1,000 per day, you’d run out of money in about three years. You spent at the same rate after winning $1-billion? It would take more than 2,700 years to spend it all