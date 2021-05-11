Feeling Sluggish this Morning? Here’s some Help!
If you’re feeling run-down and tired lately, you aren’t alone. Even when you’ve gotten plenty of sleep, you might feel sluggish. So here are a few tips to help you find a little more energy during the day . . .
1. First thing in the morning, take ten breaths. Just closing your eyes and focusing on your breathing can be an effective way to slow down and start your day more relaxed.
2. Hydrate. A lot of experts say to drink a glass of water first thing in the morning, even if you’re not thirsty. Cold water is great.
3. Exercise. It’s hard to find the motivation to work out in the morning. But people who do it tend to be more active throughout the day too. So, it only leads to good things.
4. Make sure you’re eating enough. A breakfast that’s high in protein and healthy fats can help maintain energy levels throughout the day. But don’t eat too much sugar. Too much in the morning can cause a crash later on.
5. Ignore your phone. When you check your phone or email first thing, you’re letting someone else dictate the start of your day. And boundaries are important.