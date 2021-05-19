Feeling Wiped Out? Here are some ways to find Energy!
Being wiped out from work or even all the restrictions we’ve dealt with in the last year is real. Instead of grabbing for that sugary treat to boost your energy levels, try something different.
Nutrition expert Colette Heimowitz recommends eating foods with a lower glycemic impact, like green vegetables and low-sugar fruits. When you eat foods higher in sugar, your energy level shoots up, but then comes crashing down. Instead, you can reach for foods that give a longer boost and steadier levels.
Heimowitz recommends staying away from low quality carbs and choosing one of these high quality choices:
- Bananas. They’re a great source of carbohydrates, potassium, and vitamin B6.
- Fatty fish. Seafood like tuna and salmon are a much healthier source of protein than red meat, and they also provide B vitamins, which help convert food into energy.
- Apples. A great source of potassium, vitamin C, and fiber, which makes them filling.
- Avocados. Considered a “superfood,” avocados are rich in healthy fats, fiber, and B vitamins.
- Nuts. They’re packed with proteins, carbs, and healthy fats, making them filling. They’re also loaded with vitamin E and B.
- Leafy greens. They’re full of fiber, iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium and vitamins A, C, E, and K.