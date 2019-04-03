Fees, Other Items In Transportation Budget

(ONN) – Ohio’s newly-agreed-upon transportation budget does more than just increase the gas tax by 10.5 cents.

The plan also establishes new registration fees of $200 for electric plug-in vehicles and $100 for hybrids.

The budget also more-than doubles funding for public transportation, increasing it from $33 million per year to $70 million.

Under the bill, Ohio drivers will also no longer need a front license plate starting July 1st of next year.

And the House and Senate agreed to a provision that would cut some state funding to communities that use traffic cameras to collect revenue.

The gas tax increase goes into effect on July 1st.