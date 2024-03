Demonstrators march during a pro-Palestinian protest, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

HEATH, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A protest by pro-Palestinian activists near Columbus on Monday.

Five people were arrested at the Boeing plant in Heath in Licking County.

They blocked gates to the facility, with two of them attaching themselves to a bridge near the plant.

The five will face felony charges.

The Heath police chief says they never dealt with anything like that before.