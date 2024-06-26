FEMA: Millions in Checks Written for Tornado-Damaged Homes, Businesses
June 26, 2024 8:42AM EDT
LAKEVIEW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – FEMA has been busy writing checks in Ohio the last three-and-a-half months.
It follows that deadly string of tornadoes that did a lot of damage, especially in the Indian Lake area northwest of Columbus.
In an update, FEMA Region 5 Manager Tom Sivak says they have provided grants of $3 million to nearly 400 households across the 11 affected counties including Richland and Crawford.
A FEMA Recovery Center in hardest hit Logan County is set to close at week’s end.