FEMA: Millions in Checks Written for Tornado-Damaged Homes, Businesses

Brittany Oakley, center, looks at what is left of her home following severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio., Friday, March 15, 2024. Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – FEMA has been busy writing checks in Ohio the last three-and-a-half months.

It follows that deadly string of tornadoes that did a lot of damage, especially in the Indian Lake area northwest of Columbus.

In an update, FEMA Region 5 Manager Tom Sivak says they have provided grants of $3 million to nearly 400 households across the 11 affected counties including Richland and Crawford.

A FEMA Recovery Center in hardest hit Logan County is set to close at week’s end.