Fewer Fatalities On Ohio Roads In 2018

(WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 11 people were killed in crashes on Ohio roadways during the five-day 2018-2019 New Year holiday period.

Six of those fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt, and four were related to operating a vehicle impaired.

Among those fatalities, police say a Canton man was killed when he drove the wrong way on U.S. 62 and slammed into a car carrying a woman and her kids on New Year’s Eve. The mother and kids have been released from a hospital.

Troopers made 6,040 traffic enforcement contacts, including 448 OVI arrests, 231 drug arrests and 952 safety belt citations.

In addition, troopers made 2,204 motorist assists.

Overall in 2018, the highway patrol says the number of fatalities on Ohio roads decreased.

In 2018, there were 1,063 confirmed fatalities on Ohio roads, a 10 percent drop compared to 2017.

Since New Year’s Day, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s highway message boards have been reading HAPPY NEW YEAR, DON’T BECOME THE FIRST STATISTIC.