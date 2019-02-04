Fewer Fatalities On Ohio Roads

(WHBC) – There was a significant drop in the number of traffic fatalities in Ohio last year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol says 1,071 people were killed in crashes on Ohio roads in 2018, as compared to 1,179 in 2017.

That’s a 9-percent drop.

Officials say unbelted traffic fatalities and OVI related fatalities also dropped as well.

Even with the drop though, impaired driving was still a factor in 36 percent of all traffic fatalities.

Troopers arrested 26,598 impaired drivers in 2018 with the most arrests occurring in Franklin, Cuyahoga, Lucas, Lorain and Summit counties.

In total in 2018, state troopers made 617,796 enforcement stops, investigated 64,820 traffic crashes and provided assistance to 219,609 motorists.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.