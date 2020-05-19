Field of Promise! Join in the Hope at Nickajack Farms

      Breaking News
Pam Cook
May 19, 2020 @ 8:02am

Field of Promise – it’s the brain child of Debbie Sebolt and her daughters at Nickajack Farms.

Nickajack Farms is keeping Ohio strong through COVID-19 by planting messages of hope and joy. For $10 you can purchase a message of your choice to “plant” in the field. Once you purchase and write out your message, out staff will put your message in the field of growing flowers. As the flowers grow, they will bring a piece of sunshine to Ohio. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Akron/Canton food bank

 

Here are a few important aspect of the field of promise.

  • $10 per message
  • A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Akron/Canton food bank
  • personalized messages in the field of growing sunflowers
  • You will receive an email of your message in the field
  • Stop by and see your sign along route 93, please practice safe social distancing

To learn more go to www.nickajackfarms.com

 

 

