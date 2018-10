Patty and Andy, with Fieldcrest Estate are guests on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to talk about that venue’s annual Fall Festival this weekend.

The event is this Thursday, Friday and Saturday: October 25th – 27th, 2018

The Fest includes thousands of pumpkins, hundreds of hay bails, dozens of donuts and “Autumn-licious treats”.

Fieldcrest is still busy carving pumpkins and is in need of volunteers.

2018 Pumpkin Carving Volunteers

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: October 21st – 23rd, 2018